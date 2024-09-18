WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $450,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,457,000 after buying an additional 3,069,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 474,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,526,000 after acquiring an additional 387,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

