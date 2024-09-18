WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHP stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.