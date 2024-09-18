WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

