WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,159 shares of company stock worth $13,584,547 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

