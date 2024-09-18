WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 370,711 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 90,418 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

