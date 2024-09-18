Wedbush Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.51) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.55). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

ITOS opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

