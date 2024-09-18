WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.96.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

