WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Lifted by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 5.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,572,000 after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after buying an additional 132,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile



WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

