WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($12.02).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.08) to GBX 950 ($12.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
WPP Stock Performance
WPP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. WPP’s payout ratio is 20,526.32%.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.