WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($12.02).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.08) to GBX 950 ($12.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 747.40 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,947.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. WPP’s payout ratio is 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

