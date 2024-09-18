Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

