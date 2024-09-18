Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 192.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 19,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

