Xn LP Decreases Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Xn LP reduced its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,220 shares during the quarter. TKO Group accounts for about 8.6% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Xn LP owned approximately 1.13% of TKO Group worth $207,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 668.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TKO Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 94,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

