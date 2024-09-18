XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in XPO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

