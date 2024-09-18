Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 657,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,064,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).
Xtract Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Xtract Resources Company Profile
Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.
