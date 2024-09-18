Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.54.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.