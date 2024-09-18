Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.54.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

