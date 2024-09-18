Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YCA opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 480.20 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 591.41.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
