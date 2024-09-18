Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

YCA opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 480.20 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 591.41.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

