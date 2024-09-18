Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.