Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. Barclays raised shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE ETR opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

