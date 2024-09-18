Zacks Research Weighs in on OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

