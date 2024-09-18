Zega Financial LLC Buys 14,666 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

