Zega Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC owned about 4.82% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYBL opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

