Zega Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Zega Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

