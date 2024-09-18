Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.22.

NYSE ZTS opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

