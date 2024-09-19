Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $226,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

FOLD stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

