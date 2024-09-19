AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $0.85 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

