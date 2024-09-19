AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AmpliTech Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $0.85 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.