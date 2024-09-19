Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Frates purchased 40,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,663.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,856.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

