Analysts Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) PT at $65.90

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

