Analysts Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) PT at $65.90

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parks & Resorts
Insiders Place Their Bets
United Parks & Resorts Price Performance
United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.