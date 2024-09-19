AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Buys £2,360 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,117.57).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £118.56 ($156.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is £119.31. The company has a market cap of £183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($124.98) and a 52-week high of £133.88 ($176.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 77.60 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($145.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.94) to GBX 74 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($198.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £105.53 ($139.41).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

