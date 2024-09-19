AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Buys £2,360 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,117.57).
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON AZN opened at £118.56 ($156.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is £119.31. The company has a market cap of £183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($124.98) and a 52-week high of £133.88 ($176.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 77.60 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.