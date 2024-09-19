Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

