Barclays Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.64.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $235.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.43. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $241.52.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

