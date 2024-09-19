Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Birks Group Company Profile
