BMO Capital Markets Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$31.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$27.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.11.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,405. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

