BMO Capital Markets Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.6237337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

