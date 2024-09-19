Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $14.00

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock worth $200,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

