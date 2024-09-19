Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $110.93

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $114.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

