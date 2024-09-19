Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $271.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

