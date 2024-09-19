Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 37,022 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 37,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.40, for a total transaction of C$3,087,634.80.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$82.94 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$84.07. The company has a market cap of C$78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
