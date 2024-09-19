Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 37,022 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 37,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.40, for a total transaction of C$3,087,634.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$82.94 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$84.07. The company has a market cap of C$78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.