Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Mark Ashby Buys 88,888 Shares

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ashby purchased 88,888 shares of Cash Converters International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.80 ($13,513.38).
Cash Converters International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Cash Converters International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. Cash Converters International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Cash Converters International Company Profile
Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.
