Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.