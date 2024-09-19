Comparing Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) & MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xxl Asa and MarineMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xxl Asa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xxl Asa 0 0 0 0 N/A MarineMax 0 0 5 0 3.00

MarineMax has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given MarineMax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Xxl Asa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A MarineMax 2.00% 6.26% 2.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Xxl Asa and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.8% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xxl Asa and MarineMax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarineMax $2.46 billion 0.32 $109.28 million $2.76 12.94

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than Xxl Asa.

Summary

MarineMax beats Xxl Asa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xxl Asa

(Get Free Report)

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment, and climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes. In addition, it offers skis and ski accessories, such as shoes, poles, clothes, and other equipment for cross-country and downhill skiing, as well as snowboarding; bikes comprising hybrid, mountain, city, and electric bikes for children, women, and men; and bike equipment, such as helmets, shoes, spare parts, and clothes. Further, the company provides products that connect technology and sports/outdoor activities, including sport watches, action cameras, drones, GPS, earplugs and headphones, portable loudspeakers, sunglasses, pulse meters, power banks, and cycle computers. It also operates e-commerce websites, such as xxl.no, xxl.se, and xxl.fi. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.