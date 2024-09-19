Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
