CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
CVAC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
