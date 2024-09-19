CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CureVac Stock Performance

CVAC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 232.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

