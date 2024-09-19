Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,185

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.
KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Down 0.5 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.