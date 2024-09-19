Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,185

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 876 ($11.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 822 ($10.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.34.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

