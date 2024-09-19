Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 8.0 %

DYNT opened at $0.14 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $743,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

