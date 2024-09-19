EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 18,100 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$163,349.46.
- On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
AutoCanada Price Performance
ACQ opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.