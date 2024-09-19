Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,070 shares of company stock valued at $36,234,852. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

