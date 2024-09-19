Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$28.89.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6868327 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

