Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.07 on Monday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,311,000 after acquiring an additional 132,447 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

