Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 143 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £411.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

