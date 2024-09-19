Evercore ISI Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 334,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after buying an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.